2nd person charged in fatal shooting of Columbus rapper; 3rd suspect at-large

Courtney Bruce, also known as Boog The Bandit, was shot and killed on May 20.

The Columbus Division of Police said a second person has been charged and a third suspect is currently at large in the fatal shooting of an up-and-coming Columbus rapper earlier this year.

Police said 19-year-old Jumada Williams and 17-year-old Sincere McIntyre have been charged with murder and aggravated robbery in the death of 26-year-old Courtney Bruce, also known as Boog The Bandit.

On May 20, police were called to Mount Carmel East Hospital after Bruce walked in with gunshots wounds around 6 p.m. She was pronounced dead moments later.

According to police, Bruce was in the car with another person, 25, when they were assaulted by a group of men armed with handguns in the 3700 block of Dort Place near East Livingston Avenue. Police say the group of men shot at the car several times, hitting Bruce.

Police say Williams has been arrested and they are currently searching for McIntyre.

Detectives said in court records that Williams took part in the robbery and a witness claimed Williams pointed a gun at Bruce and the other victim during the robbery.

Last month, police announced 22-year-old Kyson Murphy was charged for his role in Bruce’s death.

According to court records, Murphy pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and robbery on Aug. 9.