28-year-old man shot outside party near Ohio State Fairgrounds

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 28-year-old man was hurt in a shooting near the Ohio State Fairgrounds Sunday morning, according to police.

The man told police around 2 a.m., he and his friend went to a party in the area of Chittenden Avenue and North 4th Street.

Before they walked into the party, an unknown man stopped them and said they needed to pay a cover charge.

When the 28-year-old refused to pay, the unknown man then pulled out a handgun and demanded money.

The man fired multiple shots and one of the bullets hit the man in his left knee.

He was taken to the hospital and was treated for his injury. Police did not say whether the man's friend was hurt.

Police have very limited information about the suspect's description.