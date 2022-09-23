27-year-old convicted in fatal western Franklin County shooting of man

Mario Sanchez was sentenced to 15 years to life for murder and three years for discharging a firearm near prohibited premises.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A man convicted of fatally shooting another man in western Franklin County in late April was sentenced to at least 18 years in prison.

A Franklin County Common Pleas judge on Wednesday sentenced 27-year-old Mario Sanchez to 15 years to life for murder and three years for discharging a firearm near prohibited premises in connection with the fatal shooting on April 30. Sanchez pleaded guilty to both charges.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls about a shooting in the area of Eastham Way in Prairie Township.

Arriving deputies found 30-year-old Roger Bernal with multiple gunshot wounds and unresponsive. He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives with the sheriff's office discovered that Bernal was shot several times while riding his bicycle along Medfield Way and then ran to the area of Eastham Way where he collapsed.

Detectives found evidence that Sanchez had shot Bernal in an apparent drive-by shooting. They also believe that the victim was targeted due to a previous dispute between Bernal and Sanchez.