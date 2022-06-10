Court records: 23-year-old shoots 64-year-old through cabinet during drug deal in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 23-year-old man charged in the homicide of a 64-year-old man in North Linden last month is set to appear in Franklin County Municipal Court Friday.



John Rash is charged with reckless homicide and possession of drugs in connection to the shooting death of William Caslin.



On May 24, shortly after 5:50 a.m., the Columbus Division of Police responded to a reported shooting at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Oakland Park Avenue.



Officers found Caslin sitting inside a vehicle in a parking lot. Caslin was pronounced dead by medics at 6:19 a.m.



Records from Franklin County Municipal Court state that Caslin arrived to the apartment to buy cocaine. He was told by a man to wait in the kitchen, who took his money and went to an adjacent apartment to buy the drugs.



Court records said Rash, who is also known as "Joe Joe," answered the door with a gun in his hands. He took the money and retreated to the kitchen, which is adjacent to where Caslin was waiting.



A gunshot was heard and Rash exited the apartment, claiming that it had just went off and it had hurt his hand, records said.



Rash and another individual got into a vehicle and fled the scene. At the same time, court records state that Caslin left the apartment and said that he had been shot.



Caslin went to his truck where he died.



Investigators learned that Rash fired through the kitchen cabinet in the adjacent apartment, striking Caslin.



Caslin's death is the 42nd homicide in Columbus this year.



Rash is being held at the Franklin County Jail on a $250,000 bond.