21-year-old killed in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 21-year-old man is dead after he was shot late Saturday night in north Columbus.

Columbus police officers responded to a reported shooting in the 700 block of Polo Drive North just north of East Dublin Granville Road around 11:45 p.m.

Officers found Christopher Gillikin with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, where he died Sunday at 5:24 a.m.

Police say before the shooting, Gillikin left the home of an acquaintance to meet someone in a parking lot.

It's not known if the person Gillikin was meeting with is the person who shot him.

Gillikin's death is the fourth homicide of 2021 in the city of Columbus.