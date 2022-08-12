$20,000 worth of equipment, cash stolen from Brewery District bar

Double Happiness at 482 S. Front Street will be closed until Saturday due to vandalism.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A popular Brewery District bar and music venue was targeted by thieves who reportedly got away with about $20,000 worth of stolen property and cash.

Double Happiness at 482 S. Front Street was vandalized between Saturday night and Tuesday morning, according to a GoFundMe page created two days ago.

"I am dealing with devastation, and I feel very violated because this is my home. This is my place and I built it with the help of the community and with my own bare hands," said Yalan Papillons, owner of Double Happiness.

Papillions said that after the cameras had been shut off, individuals proceeded to take over $17,000 worth of sound equipment, as well as the cash register, liquor, and beer.

"If we can get the, you know, sound equipment back, that's what we really want more than anything," she said. "We can't function without it."

Papillions said the club only had liability insurance and would not be receiving assistance in replacing the stolen items.