2 teens wanted for June assault of man, woman in Short North Arts District

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two teenagers are wanted for assaulting two people in the Short North Arts District last month.

The incident happened before 1 a.m. on June 12.

Columbus police said a 35-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were standing near United Dairy Farmers on North High Street when a group of teenagers attacked them.

The victims were taken to the hospital and police determined that the man's injuries were severe enough to constitute a felony assault.

After reviewing surveillance footage, investigators have identified the 16-year-old and 17-year-old suspects involved in the assault. 10TV is not naming the suspects because they are juveniles.