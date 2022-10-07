Police: 2 teens arrested in fatal shooting of 15-year-old, 18-year-old in northeast Columbus

Columbus Police Task Force Officers arrested Terrell Hicks-Freeman, 15, on Aug. 24 and Baron Anderson, 16, on Wednesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two teenage suspects charged in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy and 18-year-old man in northeast Columbus earlier this year have been taken into custody.

The pair of teenagers are each charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of 15-year-old Mahky Andrews and 18-year-old Layton Ridgedell.

On the night of June 3, officers were called to the area of North Hamilton Road and Warner Road for a reported shooting.

First responders found Andrews sitting inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers learned of a second victim, later identified as Ridgedell, in a parking lot on Caledonia Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Keith O'Conner told 10TV in July that Hicks-Freeman, Andrews and Anderson set up a deal to meet with an unnamed individual. Ridgedell came with the individual to meet up with the three teens.

The teens were planning on robbing the individual and Ridgedell.

O'Conner said Andrews started the robbery, pulled out a gun and shots were exchanged. Andrews was shot in the head and Ridgedell was shot multiple times.

The individual was able to leave the scene, but O'Conner did not say they were harmed in the shooting.

The two teens drove away from the scene, but their car broke down near the United Dairy Farmers near the intersection of North Hamilton and Warner roads.

Police brought the suspects to police headquarters for questioning, but were later released. Police later received information that the teens were setting up a robbery, O'Connor said. SWAT went to their homes to arrest them, but the teens were gone.