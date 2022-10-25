2 suspects arrested, charged with murder in shooting near east Columbus bar

Dominic Elmore and Charles Williams Jr. have been arrested and charged with murder for shooting 40-year-old Jeffrey Chandler, court documents say.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two suspects have been arrested for the shooting death of a man near an east Columbus bar last week.

Police were called to the Platform Lounge Saturday night for a reported shooting.

Officers found 40-year-old Jeffrey Chandler with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead about 20 minutes after the shooting.

Police said Chandler was at the bar when he got into an argument with several other men. The men then moved outside.

Franklin County Municipal Court records say 33-year-old Dominic Elmore pulled out a handgun and fired shots into the vehicle Chandler was sitting in. Another man, 35-year-old Charles Williams Jr., ran to a vehicle and removed a rifle from the truck.

Williams allegedly ran in front of the vehicle Chandler was in and fired numerous gunshots at Chandler.

Chandler was able to get out of the vehicle and tried to run, but was struck by another gunshot.

One of the gunshots that was being fired at Chandler struck a home near the bar.

Williams and Elmore are in the Franklin County jail.