Police searching for 2 suspects accused of stealing vehicle, hitting pedestrian in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police released surveillance video Wednesday in hopes of finding two people accused of stealing a vehicle and hitting a person.

The incident happened on Oct. 4 outside a convenience store in the 2200 block of Parkwood Avenue in northeast Columbus.

In the video, two people walked up to a black 2009 Chevy Malibu to see if it was unlocked. After discovering that it was unlocked, one of them got inside the car and started to drive away as the owner of the vehicle exited the store.

The video then showed the driver speeding up to leave the scene and struck a person who was walking to the store.