2 sentenced for involvement in burying murders victims in Hilltop basement, narcotics trafficking

The murders were part of an alleged narcotics conspiracy in 2018 to rob a local marijuana dealer of drugs and cash.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two Columbus men have been sentenced for their roles in connection to the 2018 murders of three people and a related narcotics ring.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio, the murders were part of an alleged narcotics conspiracy in 2018 to rob a local marijuana dealer of drugs and cash in his residence.

The robbery resulted in the death of 23-year-old Connor Reynolds in June 2018. To cover up this murder, it was alleged that 52-year-old Henry Watson and 48-year-old Tera Pennington were killed in August 2018 because they had knowledge of the first murder.

The bodies of Watson and Pennington were found in January 2021 in a home on Sullivant Avenue dismembered, buried in the basement and covered in concrete.

In total, 13 individuals have been charged federally for their alleged involvement in either the murders, the cover-up of the murders, or the related narcotics conspiracy.

Lashawn Lee White, 47, was one of four defendants charged with crimes related to the alleged narcotics conspiracy. He was sentenced on April 19 to 12 years in prison.

Authorities say White possessed fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, Oxycodone, three pistols, one sawed-off shotgun and $20,000 in cash at his residence.