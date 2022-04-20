Police: 2 injured in North Linden shooting

Police said the shooting happened along Dresden Street Wednesday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were injured in a shooting in North Linden Wednesday night.

Columbus police said officers received a report at 9:40 p.m. of a person with a gun on Dresden Street south of Case Road.

When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man in the street who had been shot. He was located near the Fedderson Community Center but police said the community center was not the scene of the shooting.

Police said the second victim, a 19-year-old man, took himself to a nearby hospital.

Police described both victims as stable.