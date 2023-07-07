2 men charged in armed Columbus bank robbery, shootout with police on I-70 plead not guilty

Aden Abdullahi Jama, 20, and Fazsal Darod, 23, were indicted last week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men accused of robbing a bank and having a shootout with police on Interstate 70 earlier this month have pleaded not guilty.

Aden Abdullahi Jama, 20, and Fazsal Darod, 23, were indicted last week on charges of aiding and abetting bank robbery and aiding and abetting the use of a firearm in a crime of violence.

On the afternoon of July 6, the Whitehall Division of Police said a Porsche was stolen at gunpoint from the Byers dealership on North Hamilton Road.

Shortly after the Porsche theft, the suspects allegedly robbed the Fifth Third Bank on Hilliard-Rome Road.

Columbus police officers followed the Porsche onto I-70 before officers and the suspects exchanged gunfire. One suspect died and an officer was struck, but survived.

Jama and Darod ran away from the scene, but they were later arrested.

If convicted, aiding and abetting a bank robbery is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Aiding and abetting the use of a firearm during a crime of violence carries a potential penalty of at least five years and up to life in prison.

