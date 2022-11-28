2 teens charged in deadly stabbing of 18-year-old man in southern Ohio

The teens, ages 14 and 16, are both charged with murder in the stabbing death of 18-year-old Jayson McGraw in Scioto County.

WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Two teenagers are charged with murder for reportedly stabbing and killing an 18-year-old man early Monday morning, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff David Thoroughman said his office received a 911 call just after 1 a.m. from someone saying his friend had been stabbed.

Deputies responded to a home in the 1400 block of 2nd Street in West Portsmouth and found a man lying on the ground with stab wounds.

The man, later identified as 18-year-old Jayson McGraw of West Portsmouth, was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Witness provided information to deputies on two male suspects who left the scene. Deputies later located the juveniles and arrested them.

The suspects, ages 14 and 16, are charged with murder. The sheriff’s office did not identify the two teens.