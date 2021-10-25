2 injured in Hilltop drive-by shooting

Columbus police said officers were called to the area of Sullivant Avenue And Townsend Avenue just before 2:30 p.m.

A man and a woman were injured during a drive-by shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Officers arrived at the scene and spoke with the two victims. The man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the right side of his body. He was taken to a hospital and is currently stable.

The woman was grazed by the gunfire and treated at the scene.

The man said he was standing outside of his vehicle with the woman when an unknown suspect drove by and began firing at them.

The suspect drove off after the shooting.