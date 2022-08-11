2 indicted in shooting outside Cincinnati bar that wounded 9

Diablo McCoats faces 16 counts of felonious assault and a single weapons charge, while Jarvis Barnes faces seven counts of felonious assault and a weapons count.

CINCINNATI — Two men were indicted Thursday on numerous charges stemming from a shooting that wounded nine people outside a Cincinnati bar last weekend.

Diablo McCoats, 29, faces 16 counts of felonious assault and a single weapons charge, while Jarvis Barnes, 34, faces seven counts of felonious assault and a weapons count. Both men face several decades in prison if convicted on all counts, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters.

The shooting took place shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday outside Mr. Pitiful’s bar in the city’s Over-the-Rhine district, a popular nightlife area. Deters has said the two shooters fired at each other, surrounded by numerous people, because of a “beef.”

Police have said a fight broke out between two groups, and police officers saw at least two people involved brandish firearms and shoot at each other. Deters said an officer fired a shot that hit McCoats in the leg as he ran from the scene.