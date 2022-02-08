Police: 2 men dead, 3 injured in shooting outside of south Columbus bar

The shooting happened at the Old Landmark bar on Rumsey Road around 9:40 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men are dead and three others were injured after police said multiple shooters were involved in a shooting outside of a south Columbus bar Monday night.

Columbus Police Chief Deputy Smith Weir said officers were called to the Old Landmark bar on Rumsey Road around 9:40 p.m.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:54 p.m. and a second man was pronounced dead at 10:32 p.m. at Grant Medical Center.

Police said one victim was 34 years old and the other is 50 years old. No names have been released at this time.

Another man is in critical condition at Grant, but police did not know the condition of the other two victims.

Weir said there are no suspects in custody.

“A lot of people fled the scene. We have a lot of people that we are talking to and at this point we don’t know who were victims and who were suspects and it may have been a shootout. So, we are trying to assess all that,” Weir said.

Weir said officers are researching if police have been called to the bar in the past and if that has any relation to Monday night’s incident.