2 Columbus communities concerned after homes hit by bullets in unrelated shootings

The homes are in the North Linden and south Columbus areas.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — People in two different Columbus neighborhoods are sharing a common fear. Columbus police say two homes were hit by bullets Friday night and early Saturday morning in unrelated incidents.

Police say around 8 p.m. on Friday, a home belonging to a couple in their 80s was hit by several bullets on the 1100 block of Aberdeen Avenue in North Linden.

Police say people were inside, but no one was hit. 10TV spoke with William Weast who lives near the home that was hit. He said as a father, it’s very concerning.

"It could've been my house. You just can't feel safe in my own home knowing that there are people out there that are being dangerous,” said Weast. “I have a 4-year-old so it’s like I can't protect him or feel protected if I don't know what's going on,” he said.

This same fear was felt on the south side of the city near Merion Village.

Police say at 1:15 Saturday morning, a 1-year-old was sleeping in between her parents when a bullet came through the wall, into the mattress, and hit the child in the lower backside. It happened on the 500 block of Reinhard Avenue.

Police say she was taken to the hospital and will recover.

Allen Carrel has lived in the neighborhood for the last 17 years. He said he heard a loud pop. He said in all his time, he hasn’t heard of a shooting on his street.

"For something to happen like that and then a child, it's crazy,” said Carrel. “How are you going to stop a bullet when you don't know what's going on? I mean they were sleeping but that could've been any of us,” he said.