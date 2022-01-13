Sheriff: Woman tells deputies she stabbed her 7- and 8-year-old children in northwest Ohio

Jamesiha Taylor, 28, is charged with 2 counts each of felonious assault and domestic violence. One child is in critical condition and the other seriously injured.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: Initially, there was a report of a third victim, but Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre says deputies have cleared the house and only two victims were found.

A mother is in custody after she told sheriff's deputies she stabbed two of her children Thursday night, Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre said

The incident occurred on the 500 block of Banquot Way sometime around 6:20 p.m.

According to Navarre, a 911 call came in from a woman who said she was outside of the Franklin Park Mall. She told the dispatcher she had stabbed her children.

When deputies arrived at the home on Banquot Way, they found a 7-year-old and an 8-year-old had been stabbed.

"It's really bad. What the officers witnessed when they walked through that house was pretty horrific," Navarre said. "It's a tough situation."

The girl is in critical condition. Navarre said the boy is seriously hurt, but not as critically as the other.

28-year-old Jamesiha Jena-Lynore Taylor has been identified as the suspect by Navarre.

Taylor has been booked into the Lucas County jail on two counts of felonious assault and two counts of domestic violence. She has no prior criminal record.

No other information was immediately released.

As of 11 p.m., the Bureau of Criminal Investigation was on scene

This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated.