2 charged in deadly Hilltop bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were arrested in connection with the shooting at a Hilltop neighborhood bar that left two men dead and two others hurt.

Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both age 22, are charged with two counts each of murder and felonious assault in the shooting at Cain's Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue on July 16.

The Columbus Division of Police received calls overnight about a shooting inside the bar.

When officers arrived, police said 39-year-old Daylan Hawkins was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Denver Spencer, 30, was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

A 41-year-old man was also taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment and his condition was described as stable.

Police said a 25-year-old man requested medical help in the 900 block of Forest Creek Drive, located five minutes east of the sports bar. The man was treated after he was grazed by a bullet.

Police determined that the 25-year-old's injuries happened at the sports bar.

After interviewing witnesses and gathering additional information, police arrested Kenner and Davis. The two men are scheduled to be arraigned in Franklin County Municipal Court Thursday morning.