2 central Ohio doctors among 14 medical professionals charged with drug distribution

The two central Ohio doctors, Eskender Getachew and Charles Kistler, are both charged with unlawful distribution of controlled substances.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two central Ohio doctors are among more than a dozen medical professionals across the eastern half of the United States that have been charged with illegally distributing prescriptions for more than 5 million pain pills, federal authorities said Wednesday.

Fourteen defendants were accused of crimes including illegally obtaining painkillers for personal use, unnecessarily prescribing painkillers to obtain Medicare and Medicaid payments, and filling out prescriptions in the names of current and former hospice patients, the government said.

Eskender Getachew, of Columbus, was charged with unlawful distribution of controlled substances.

Getachew allegedly prescribed buprenorphine, dextroamphetamine-amphetamine, and clonazepam outside of his medical practice and not for a legit medical purpose. The 57-year-old doctor distributed the drugs while he owned Polaris Wellness and Recovery Center, according to federal authorities.

Charles Kistler, of Upper Arlington, was also charged with unlawful distribution of controlled substances.

Kistler, a 77-year-old family practice physician, unlawfully prescribed hydrocodone and other controlled substances outside of his practice at Midtowne Family Practice Clinic in Columbus, federal authorities said.

In one case, a Kentucky dentist was charged with illegally prescribing opioids to a patient three times in five days, with the patient dying of a morphine overdose from one prescription, according to the Justice Department. Other defendants lived or worked in Alabama, Florida, New Jersey, West Virginia and Tennessee.

“We will continue to bring coordinated enforcement actions to address the opioid scourge plaguing the region,” said Kenneth Parker, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.