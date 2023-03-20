2 arrested after pursuit in south Columbus

The chase ended in the area Groveport Road and Parsons Avenue in south Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people who led law enforcement officials on a chase were arrested Monday morning.

The suspects led the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Columbus Division of Police on the pursuit in a BMW SUV around 3 a.m.

The chase ended in the area Groveport Road and Parsons Avenue in south Columbus. It's unclear where the chase began.

Authorities said one person was caught in a nearby warehouse by a security officer who turned them over to the Columbus Division of Police. The second person was taken into custody near the SUV.

Both suspects were taken to Grant Medical Center to be treated for injuries. Their condition is unknown.