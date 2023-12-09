Police: 2 arrested in Newark shooting that injured 2; 3rd suspect remains at large

NEWARK, Ohio — Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured two people in Newark last week, according to the Newark Division of Police.



Detectives arrested Eric Hurst, 34, of Lancaster and Ryan Authement, 32, of New Philadelphia on Tuesday. They are still looking for the third suspect, Kyle Mathes, 28, of Lancaster.



The shooting happened in an alley behind a house on North 11th Street where officers found two men, ages 35 and 50, who were shot. It was believed that the incident occurred between two rival biker gangs.



Both men were taken to a Columbus hospital by CareFlight. One of the men was in critical condition, but his condition later improved. The second man's condition was described by police as "stable."



Newark Police Detectives are continuing to investigate the case and follow up on leads. Police are asking anyone with information to call Newark Detectives at 740-670-7215 or Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888.