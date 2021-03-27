Police: Man with CCW permit fatally shoots 19-year-old man after being punched near Arena District

Police were called to the scene of the shooting, near Vine Street and Kilbourne Street Saturday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Columbus Saturday morning.

Columbus police were called to the shooting scene in the area of Vine Street and Kilbourne Street, near the Arena District, at 3:21 a.m.

According to police, 19-year-old Cameron Kates and others approached a 22-year-old man who was driving down the street.

Police said Kates punched the man and reached for his waistband.

Police said the man, who has a concealed carry license, took out his gun and shot Katas.

Kates was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A second 19-year-old man was grazed by a bullet in the incident.

No charges have been filed and police said the case will be sent to the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office for review.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.