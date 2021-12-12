19-year-old man killed in east Columbus shooting

Police were called to Alexdon Court, just southeast of Tussing Road and Gender Road in east Columbus, around 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon, according to Columbus police.

Police were called to Alexdon Court, just southeast of Tussing Road and Gender Road in east Columbus, around 1:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Antohn Saunders, shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Saunders was with a group of men when one of them took out a gun and fired, fatally wounding Saunders.

The suspected shooter left the scene and detectives are not sure what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.