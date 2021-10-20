19-year-old man dies after shooting in Linden

Columbus police said officers were called to the area of Cleveland Avenue and East 21st Avenue around 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has died after being shot in the Linden neighborhood on Wednesday.

Columbus police said officers were called to the area of Cleveland Avenue and East 21st Avenue around 10:50 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Tanknai Houpe, who was suffering from gunshot wounds to his back and chest.

Houpe was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

Officers met with a woman who said she was walking with Houpe in the area at the time of the shooting. She told officers while the two were walking, a black four-door sedan passed them and people inside the car fired multiple shots at them.

The woman did not suffer any injuries.

This is the 170th homicide in Columbus this year.