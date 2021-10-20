19-year-old man dies after shooting in Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has died after being shot in the Linden neighborhood on Wednesday.
Columbus police said officers were called to the area of Cleveland Avenue and East 21st Avenue around 10:50 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Tanknai Houpe, who was suffering from gunshot wounds to his back and chest.
Houpe was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries.
Officers met with a woman who said she was walking with Houpe in the area at the time of the shooting. She told officers while the two were walking, a black four-door sedan passed them and people inside the car fired multiple shots at them.
The woman did not suffer any injuries.
This is the 170th homicide in Columbus this year.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crimestoppers at 614-461-8477.