19-year-old dead, 17-year-old injured after multiple gunshots reported at west Columbus park

Police said someone who called 911 said they heard multiple shots coming from Westgate Park on Westgate Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 19-year-old was killed and another 17-year-old was injured Wednesday in a shooting at a park on the west side of Columbus.

According to police, officers responded to Westgate Park at approximately 6:30 p.m. after someone called 911 saying they heard multiple gunshots in the area.

Arriving officers found the 19-year-old shot at the park. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the shooting happened near the park's tennis courts and recreation center.

Commander Dennis Jeffrey with the Columbus Division of Police told 10TV that two groups of people came to the park for what appeared to be a planned fight.

At some point, police said at least two people fired their weapons, striking and killing the 19-year-old who was sitting in a car. Police have not yet identified the victim and did not say if he was with either of the groups or involved in the altercation at the park.

A 17-year-old was grazed by a bullet in the shooting and police said he is expected to be OK.

Wednesday's incident is the third deadly shooting at a Columbus park in the last two weeks.

Two people were killed in separate shootings on April 23.

A 19-year-old man died after being shot at Nafzger Park on the city's southeast side. About two hours later, a 20-year-old woman was shot and killed at Saunders Park in east Columbus.

Police said the park shootings are not connected.

Jeffrey said despite the recent shootings, he believes the parks in Columbus are safe.

"Westgate has traditionally been a very safe park. I still think it is. I think it's just certain individuals with bad intentions that are really putting a lot of people at risk," Jeffrey said.