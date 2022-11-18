19-year-old indicted on murder charges for 2020 shooting of 14-year-old girl

Records show Michael Green was indicted on one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder and nine counts of felonious assault.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 19-year-old man has been indicted on murder charges in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old Columbus girl two years ago.

On July 4, 2020, officers were called to the 1000 block of Vesta Avenue in the Linden neighborhood for a reported shooting.

Police said at the time, a group of teenagers was gathered on the street when a vehicle drove past and fired shots at them.

The shots hit Indiah Corley and two other teens. Indiah was taken to Ohio State University Main hospital, but died a week later.

Green was arrested in March after a pursuit with Columbus police involving a stolen Kia Sportage.

Records show Green, who was 17 when he allegedly shot Indiah, was indicted on one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, nine counts of felonious assault and two counts of discharging a firearm.