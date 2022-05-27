19-year-old found fatally shot in southwest Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 19-year-old woman was found fatally shot inside a home in southwest Columbus late Thursday night. Police are investigating her death as a homicide.
Just before 11:50 p.m., officers were called to the home in the 3600 block of Briggs Road for a well-being check.
Arriving officers found the woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at 12:10 a.m.
Columbus police are investigating the circumstances around the woman’s death. Detectives will release the woman’s identity once the next of kin has been notified.
The 19-year-old’s death marks the 50th homicide in the City of Columbus in 2022.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).