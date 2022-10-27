Man arrested, charged in shooting death of 17-year-old near Short North

Kyrique Camper is charged with one count each of murder and criminal mischief. The charges stem from the Oct. 16 shooting that left 17-year-old Aniyah Elie dead.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police arrested and charged a man in connection to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl near the Short North Arts District last week.

Kyrique Camper, 19, was taken into custody Thursday and charged with one count each of murder and criminal mischief. The charges stem from the Oct. 16 shooting that left 17-year-old Aniyah Elie dead.

Records from Franklin County Municipal Court state that Elie got into an altercation with another girl at the Kroger grocery store, located at 1350 North High Street. The girls left the store and later met up at the intersection of North 4th Street and East 11th Avenue.

Court records say that Elie ran up to the other vehicle’s passenger window and was immediately shot. Elie then ran back to her car and was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. She later died at the hospital.

Her death marked the 114th homicide in Columbus this year.

The next day, police released images of two people they are attempting to identify in connection to the incident. Court records say Camper was seen in the security video getting into the vehicle with the girl who was originally fighting Elie minutes before the shooting.

Court records say a witness from within the suspect’s vehicle told police that Camper was the one who shot Elie.