Police: 18-year-old woman reportedly shot in arm at Wedgewood Apartments

Within the past week, two teenage girls were shot in the area in separate incidents — both survived.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 18-year-old woman was reportedly shot in the arm at the Wedgewood Village Apartments early Saturday — this is the third shooting at the complex within a week.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to Grant Medical Center on a report of a walk-in shooting victim at 4:42 a.m.

The woman told police that she was leaving a friend's apartment when she was shot. Her condition is described as stable.

There is no information on a possible suspect as of now.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Columbus police felony assault unit at 614-645-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

10 Investigates has been monitoring a trend of shootings at the Wedgewood apartment complex, which is located in the Holly Hill neighborhood of Columbus.

