18-year-old convicted of murder in 2021 Marion shooting

MARION, Ohio — An 18-year-old has been convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of a man in Marion last year, according to court records.

Ziair Green was also convicted for felonious assault in the January 2021 shooting of 43-year-old Ricco McGhee on Thursday.

The shooting happened on Jan. 18 in the 100 block of South Seffner Avenue.

McGhee was taken to OhioHealth Marion General Hospital where he later died.

Green's attorney, Joel Spitzer, claimed the shooting was in self-defense after Green, who was 17 at the time, witnessed McGhee assault his mother.

According to the complaint, Green left the home, returned with a gun and shot McGhee in the chest.

The prosecutor's office argued the shooting was not in self-defense.