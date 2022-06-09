18-year-old charged in 17-year-old's shooting death near Blacklick

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 18-year-old man is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy near Blacklick last year. On Nov. 24, officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 7000 block of Norworth Road and found Jakwan Radford suffering from gunshot wounds. Jakwan was taken to Mount Carmel East where he was pronounced dead at 5:55 p.m.

Investigators learned that Jakwan was shot at by a vehicle that fled the area.



In an update Thursday, police said 18-year-old Imajawon Johnson is charged with Jawkan's death. He is currently being held in the Franklin County Jail.



Johnson was already booked in the jail on other charges, including possession of cocaine, conveying contraband into a detention facility, possession of drugs and receiving stolen property.



Jakwan's death marked Columbus’ 178th homicide in 2021.