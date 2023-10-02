18-year-old charged in disappearance of Columbus teenager

Mi'Quel Bowles, 18, was charged with obstructing justice, which is a fifth degree felony, in Imperial Stewart's disappearance.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the two persons of interest in connection to a missing 17-year-old was arrested and charged on Monday.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, 18-year-old Mi'Quel Bowles was charged with obstructing justice, which is a fifth degree felony, in Imperial Stewart's disappearance.

The Columbus Division of Police reported that Stewart has been missing since Sept. 20. He was last seen in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Huy Road in the North Linden neighborhood. Bowles and his brother, 20-year-old Michael Bowles, were named persons of interest in the disappearance.

During a press conference last week, police said a black 2006 Chrysler 300 that Stewart may have been associated with was recovered and forensic testing is being done. Police added they believe foul play could be involved.

Court documents say Mi'Quel was shot inside the Chrysler on Sept. 20 while a robbery of Stewart was occurring. Documents say the Chrysler belongs to Michael.

Witnesses say that Michael dropped Mi'Quel off in the Chrysler at his grandfather's house after he was shot. Mi'Quel denied being in the car with Michael or having any knowledge about Stewart's disappearance.

Mi'Quel is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

📺 10TV+ is available for free: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.