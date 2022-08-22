17-year-old shot multiple times in east Columbus shooting

Police are looking for the man that fired multiple shots into a car in the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue late Sunday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old male was shot in the face, shoulder and hand while driving in east Columbus on Sunday just before midnight.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to the 900 block of East 11th Avenue after receiving a call of a male being shot. When officers arrived, the 17-year-old was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Two other victims in the car, a 16-year-old and 18-year-old, were uninjured.

According to police, a man wearing a face mask fired multiple shots into the victim’s car, striking the teen, while driving in the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue, near Thurber House.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).