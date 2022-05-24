OSHP: Teenage murder suspect who escaped from Cleveland-area facility back in custody

Troopers located 17-year-old Malakhi Young in the 1300 block of Astor Avenue.

CLEVELAND — A 17-year-old murder suspect is back in custody on Wednesday following an escape from a northern Ohio holding facility, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Malakhi Young escaped Tuesday from an Ohio Department of Youth and Services Facility.

According to the OSHP, he was later found in the 1300 block of Astor Avenue in Cleveland and taken back into custody around 11:30 Tuesday night.

He has a pending murder charge in Lorain County and was being held at the facility on unrelated charges.