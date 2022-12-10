x
16-year-old critical after being shot in Central Hilltop home

The teen was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. A release from police says he is expected to survive his injuries.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy is seriously injured after being shot at a home in the Central Hilltop neighborhood early Saturday.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were sent to the 300 block of South Warren Avenue on reports of a shooting just after 4 a.m. 

When officers arrived, they discovered that the 16-year-old was asleep on the floor when several shots were fired into the home — one struck the teen. 

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. A release from police says he is expected to survive his injuries.

No information on a possible suspect has been released.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit Detective Justin Jones at 614-645-4373 or Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

