16-year-old critical after being shot in Central Hilltop home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy is seriously injured after being shot at a home in the Central Hilltop neighborhood early Saturday.
According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were sent to the 300 block of South Warren Avenue on reports of a shooting just after 4 a.m.
When officers arrived, they discovered that the 16-year-old was asleep on the floor when several shots were fired into the home — one struck the teen.
He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. A release from police says he is expected to survive his injuries.
No information on a possible suspect has been released.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit Detective Justin Jones at 614-645-4373 or Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).