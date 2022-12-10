16-year-old critical after being shot in Central Hilltop home

The teen was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. A release from police says he is expected to survive his injuries.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy is seriously injured after being shot at a home in the Central Hilltop neighborhood early Saturday.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were sent to the 300 block of South Warren Avenue on reports of a shooting just after 4 a.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered that the 16-year-old was asleep on the floor when several shots were fired into the home — one struck the teen.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. A release from police says he is expected to survive his injuries.

No information on a possible suspect has been released.