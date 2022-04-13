Police: 16-year-old & 18-year-old shot, charged with aggravated burglary

Officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of East 10th Avenue for a reported shooting around 10:30 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old were arrested on Wednesday after being shot and entering a woman's east Columbus home, according to police.

Arriving officers found the pair suffering from gunshot wounds. The 16-year-old had a gunshot wound to his arm and the 18-year-old had a gunshot wound to his hip.

The two told police they were in an alley when they heard gunshots and realized they were struck by gunfire. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said officers met with a woman who said she was inside her home on East 11th Avenue when she heard gunshots outside. The woman said the two entered her home uninvited, holding guns and bleeding.

The woman told police she ran out of the house and the two discarded the guns inside her home in an attempt to hide them.

Detectives charged the pair with aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence.