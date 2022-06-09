Police: 15-year-old turns herself in, charged in deadly Hilltop shooting

The juvenile is charged with murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old Jorge Rodriguez.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 15-year-old girl is in custody after Columbus police say she turned herself in Wednesday in connection to a homicide that took place in the Hilltop area more than two weeks ago.

The teen is charged with murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old Jorge Rodriguez, according to the Columbus Division of Police.



On May 24, officers responded around 9 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 2200 block of Springmont Avenue.



Arriving officers found Rodriguez lying on the road suffering from a gunshot wound.



Rodriguez was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 9:26 p.m. despite receiving lifesaving medical care.