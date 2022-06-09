Police: 15-year-old turns herself in, charged in deadly Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 15-year-old girl is in custody after Columbus police say she turned herself in Wednesday in connection to a homicide that took place in the Hilltop area more than two weeks ago.
The teen is charged with murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old Jorge Rodriguez, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
On May 24, officers responded around 9 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 2200 block of Springmont Avenue.
Arriving officers found Rodriguez lying on the road suffering from a gunshot wound.
Rodriguez was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 9:26 p.m. despite receiving lifesaving medical care.
Investigators attempted to recover video from the scene.
Rodriguez's death marks the 49th homicide in Columbus in 2022.
The teen turned herself in on Wednesday and was arrested without incident, police said.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.