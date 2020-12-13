15-year-old girl recovering after being shot in face in Franklinton area

Police say the victim is familiar with the suspects and is refusing to identify the person who shot her.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a 15-year-old girl is expected to recover after she was shot in the face in the Franklinton area early Sunday morning.

Officers went to Mt. Carmel West just before 2:40 a.m. on a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they found the girl with a gunshot wound to the face.

According to police, the victim stated she was going to a home in the 200 block of Brehl Avenue to fight another girl. The victim said she stood outside the home yelling for the other girl to come out and fight.

The victim says when the girl didn't come outside, she turned around and started walking home. As she was walking home, the victim said she heard several gunshots and realized she had been shot in the face.

The victim was found lying in the street by an unknown person and was taken to Mt. Carmel West and was later moved to Nationwide Children's Hospital in stable condition.

A witness who was with the victim, but was not hurt, said they were shot at by three males. Police say the victim is familiar with the suspects and is refusing to identify the person who shot her.