15-year-old charged with attempted homicide in shooting of insurance adjuster in Grove City

Police say a 15-year-old suspect also pistol-whipped another man in the head while trying to steal a phone.

GROVE CITY, Ohio — A teenager accused of shooting an insurance adjuster and pistol-whipping another while trying to steal a phone is charged with attempted homicide, according to Grove City police.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Ziner Circle South around 12:15 p.m. on Monday.

The insurance adjusters were arriving to work on a home when police said the 15-year-old asked the men to borrow their cell phone.

While the men were making a call for the teen, police said he took out a gun and tried to take the phone.

Police said the teen hit one of them in the head and shot the other in the leg.

Police said the shooting victim, a retired Jackson Township firefighter, was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery.

He is in stable condition and is expected to be OK.

The teen was found a short time later hiding nearby in a neighborhood.

The teen is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and carrying a concealed weapon.

The teen is in custody at the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center.