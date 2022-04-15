15-year-old boy shot multiple times, killed in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A 15-year-old boy died after being shot multiple times, according to the Mansfield Division of Police.
Police said officers were called to the 700 block of King Street after 2:40 p.m. Friday after several 911 calls reported a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found the 15-year-old boy shot at an apartment.
He was taken to a local hospital where he died.
Police said no one is in custody and detectives are working to determine a motive for the shooting as well as the suspect's identity.
Police said based on the preliminary investigation, the suspect is believed to be a female.
"Unfortunately and alarmingly, this is the 3rd shooting incident we have had in our city over the past 19 hours. We do not believe the shootings are related but that remains a possibility as we continue to try and determine what transpired with all three. Anytime one of our residents loses their life unnecessarily, it is tragic for the victim’s family and our community. It is our hope that the suspect or suspects in each of these three shooting incidents will turn themselves into law enforcement before any more senseless violence happens within our city," police shared on social media.
Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 419-775-9724.