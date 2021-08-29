15-year-old boy injured in southeast Columbus shooting

Police did not provide any information on a possible suspect.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old boy injured Sunday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the 3300 block of Kenaston Drive around 2:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the boy who was shot in the left arm.

He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to be okay.

Police say a tan vehicle approached the boy, stopped and a passenger fired at the boy multiple times.

Two houses were hit by gunfire but no one was hurt.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

