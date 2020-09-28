x
Man indicted on 60 counts in connection with 15 robberies over 3 weeks

Authorities say Harris was armed in 14 of the 15 robberies.
Credit: Franklin County Jail

A man has been indicted on 60 counts for allegedly committing 15 robberies in a three week span this year.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien said 51-year-old Field Nicole Harris was indicted on counts including aggravated robbery, robbery, kidnapping, receiving stolen property and having weapons while under disability.

O'Brien said Harris was armed in 14 of the 15 robberies.

The robberies took place in Franklin, Fairfield and Delaware counties between Aug. 16 through Sept. 10.

  • 08/16/2020         BP/Duchess Shoppe/6241 S. Sunbury Road
  • 08/26/2020         Shell/Truenorth/1195 Morse Road
  • 08/27/2020         BP/7141 N. High Street
  • 08/27/2020         Get Go Gas/2845 N. High Street
  • 08/28/2020         Get Go Gas/1020 Hill Road N.
  • 08/28/2020         Boost Mobile/4378 Cleveland Avenue
  • 08/29/2020         Turkey Hill/1953 Morse Road
  • 08/30/2020         BP/1347 Olentangy River Road
  • 09/03/2020         Flowerama/1600 Morse Road
  • 09/04/2020         BP/1925 Polaris Parkway
  • 09/04/2020         Petco/565 State Street
  • 09/07/2020         Speedway/376 Agler Road
  • 09/07/2020         Flowerama/6311 E. Main Street
  • 09/10/2020         Walgreens/3093 Cleveland Avenue
  • 09/10/2020         Advanced Auto Parts/2825 Silver Drive