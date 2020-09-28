Man indicted on 60 counts in connection with 15 robberies over 3 weeks

Authorities say Harris was armed in 14 of the 15 robberies.

A man has been indicted on 60 counts for allegedly committing 15 robberies in a three week span this year.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien said 51-year-old Field Nicole Harris was indicted on counts including aggravated robbery, robbery, kidnapping, receiving stolen property and having weapons while under disability.

The robberies took place in Franklin, Fairfield and Delaware counties between Aug. 16 through Sept. 10.