Man indicted on 60 counts in connection with 15 robberies over 3 weeks

A man has been indicted on 60 counts for allegedly committing 15 robberies in a three week span this year.
Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien said 51-year-old Field Nicole Harris was indicted on counts including aggravated robbery, robbery, kidnapping, receiving stolen property and having weapons while under disability.
O'Brien said Harris was armed in 14 of the 15 robberies.
The robberies took place in Franklin, Fairfield and Delaware counties between Aug. 16 through Sept. 10.
- 08/16/2020 BP/Duchess Shoppe/6241 S. Sunbury Road
- 08/26/2020 Shell/Truenorth/1195 Morse Road
- 08/27/2020 BP/7141 N. High Street
- 08/27/2020 Get Go Gas/2845 N. High Street
- 08/28/2020 Get Go Gas/1020 Hill Road N.
- 08/28/2020 Boost Mobile/4378 Cleveland Avenue
- 08/29/2020 Turkey Hill/1953 Morse Road
- 08/30/2020 BP/1347 Olentangy River Road
- 09/03/2020 Flowerama/1600 Morse Road
- 09/04/2020 BP/1925 Polaris Parkway
- 09/04/2020 Petco/565 State Street
- 09/07/2020 Speedway/376 Agler Road
- 09/07/2020 Flowerama/6311 E. Main Street
- 09/10/2020 Walgreens/3093 Cleveland Avenue
- 09/10/2020 Advanced Auto Parts/2825 Silver Drive