144th homicide marks new single-year high for Columbus

Police said detectives have solved 52% of the homicide cases this year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man found dead Friday morning in northeast Columbus is the city's 144th homicide of 2020.

That is a new high for the number of homicides recorded in a calendar year in the city of Columbus.

There were 143 homicides in 2017.

Kelvin Thomas, 58, was found dead Friday on High Rock Drive near New Albany. Police have not released information about a suspect.

The city said in October it hired the National Network for Safe Communities to conduct a six-month analysis of who is driving most of the serious crime in the city.