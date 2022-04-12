1 in critical condition following northwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police's homicide unit is investigating a shooting incident in northwest Columbus that sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday night.



According to police, officers were sent to the 7500 block of Stone Lake Drive at 9:09 p.m. on a report of an injury accident. When officers arrived, they found a victim, described as a male, unresponsive in his vehicle.



The victim was taken to an area hospital by medics in critical condition. A release from police says that when medical staff evaluated the victim's injuries, they found that he was suffering from a gunshot wound and that he is not likely to survive his injuries.



The victim's identity and what led to the shooting are still unknown. The release from police says homicide investigators are working to learn more.



Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Columbus police homicide unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).