COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured during a shooting at a Family Dollar store on the near east side of Columbus Friday evening.

The shooting happened at the store located at 1092 East Main Street around 8:15 p.m., according to police.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. Police described their condition as stable.

Additional information about the shooting was not immediately available.