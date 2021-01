Police are looking for a suspect.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was shot at a southeast Columbus gas station early Monday morning.

Columbus police said a female was shot while in a car at the Marathon gas station at Refugee Road and Courtright Road at around 2:45 a.m.

The driver of the car then headed to another gas station down the road and that is when medics were called.

The female who was shot was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition where she was upgraded to stable condition.