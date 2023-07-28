Police: 1 seriously injured in Mount Vernon neighborhood shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured during a shooting in the Mount Vernon neighborhood on Friday.
The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened just after 6 p.m. in the area of Atcheson Street and North Ohio Avenue.
The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
Information about a possible suspect was not immediately available.
