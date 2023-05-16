Juvenile taken to Nationwide Children's after report of shots fired near Eakin Elementary School

The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to Eakin Elementary School around 3:25 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A juvenile was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital after being shot in the Hilltop neighborhood on Tuesday.

The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to Eakin Elementary School around 3:25 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area.

While officers were arriving to the scene, they found the juvenile shot in the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive, which is about half a mile southeast of the school.

The victim's condition was described as stable, according to police.

Police said both incidents are connected.

Police did not release any information about a possible suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10TV as we work to gather more information.